Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.