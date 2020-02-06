Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 281,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,667. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.