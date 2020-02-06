Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NXN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

