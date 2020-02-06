Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE NQP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 61,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

