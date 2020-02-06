Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

JPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,154. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

