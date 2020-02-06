Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 481,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,284. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

