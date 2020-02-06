Nuveen Senior Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

EVF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,428. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.