Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of NBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 91,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $22.98.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
