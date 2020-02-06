Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 91,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.