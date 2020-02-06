NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $577.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $590.09 and its 200 day moving average is $550.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,523,034. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

