NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2,397.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after purchasing an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

