NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

