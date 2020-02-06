NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,092 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprint by 7.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprint by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprint from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

