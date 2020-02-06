NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 23.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RRC opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $800.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

