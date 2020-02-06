NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 187.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.