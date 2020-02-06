NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisign by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Verisign by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verisign by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $215.86 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.10 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

