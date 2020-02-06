NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisign by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Verisign by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114,593 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verisign by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
Verisign stock opened at $215.86 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.10 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.98.
Verisign Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.
