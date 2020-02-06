NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 9,134 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $134.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

