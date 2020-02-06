NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Sells $144,460.00 in Stock

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $147,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35. NVE Corp has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

