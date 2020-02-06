Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS:BKOR traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

