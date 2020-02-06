Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKOR opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

