Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $36.10 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $291.87. 161,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,012. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.