Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 708,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,028,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.