Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 215 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.44. 3,340,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

