Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 101,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.64. The company had a trading volume of 87,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $169.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

