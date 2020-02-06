Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 70 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Boeing by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 8,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $12.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.94. 10,454,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,169. The company has a market cap of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average is $350.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.30.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

