Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 1,037,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

