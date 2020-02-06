Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 471,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,204. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.