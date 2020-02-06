Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Down 5.1%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 1,276,886 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 430,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Ocwen Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

