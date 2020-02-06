Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Down 5.1%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 1,276,886 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 430,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.48.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Ocwen Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.
About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.