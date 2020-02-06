Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of ODFL traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,107. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

