Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.12-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.12 to $3.20 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.