Omni One Day Volume Hits $253.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. Omni has a total market cap of $616,327.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00749686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007491 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,826 coins and its circulating supply is 562,510 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

