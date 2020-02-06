Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report sales of $242.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.69 million. Omnicell reported sales of $211.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $891.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.41 million to $892.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $986.14 million, with estimates ranging from $982.08 million to $990.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

OMCL traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,907. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.98 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

