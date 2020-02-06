Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 58,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.77 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

