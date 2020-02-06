ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.44.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $20.87. 6,172,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 470,080 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after buying an additional 411,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

