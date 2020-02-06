ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of ON traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,618,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,225. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

