Ondori (RSTR) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Ondori has a market cap of $3.64 million and $240.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. Over the last week, Ondori has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019524 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00120119 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006551 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

