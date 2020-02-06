Opal Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Opal has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Opal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Opal has a total market capitalization of $89,994.00 and $2.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007136 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046460 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

