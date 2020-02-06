Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Opera stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 455,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Opera has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Opera by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Opera by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

