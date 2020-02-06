Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OPRA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,309. Opera has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $806.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

