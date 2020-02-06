Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $166.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

