Oppenheimer Comments on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $382,980,000 after purchasing an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,754,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $102,014,000 after purchasing an additional 241,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

