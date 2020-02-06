O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.94.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $398.22. 168,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

