O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $485.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $485.00.

1/31/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $490.00.

1/30/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

1/28/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $393.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/8/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/9/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $479.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $401.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Get O'Reilly Automotive Inc alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $213,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 41,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.