Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Trading Down 18.5%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) shares fell 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 78,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

