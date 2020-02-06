Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Down 1.9%

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.83 ($0.05), 20,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 35,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

