Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Up 5.4%

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.79, 117,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 104,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

