Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.96 ($44.14).

Shares of Osram Licht stock traded up €1.01 ($1.17) on Thursday, reaching €46.72 ($54.33). 316,799 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.80. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

