OST (OST) Price Up 17% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, OST has traded 17% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.20 or 0.03027955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About OST

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, IDCM, Gate.io, Binance and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

