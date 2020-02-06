Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

OSTK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 673,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,108. Overstock.com has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $281.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

