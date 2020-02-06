Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.10-2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

OI stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,840,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,922. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

