Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.20, approximately 1,514,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,699,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company has a market cap of $389.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

